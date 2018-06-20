The two advanced voting opportunities are in the books ahead of the amalgamation referendum on Saturday.
In Duncan, 333 people showed up at the advanced voting places, with 115 voters exercising their democratic right through the mobile voting opportunities.
In North Cowichan, 871 people used the advanced voting opportunities ahead of the amalgamation referendum.
Polls are open in both communities from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The official count will be released after the voting places close.
Locations:
Duncan:
Vote at the Duncan Fire Hall – 468 Duncan Street
North Cowichan:
Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre – 9824 Willow Street
Quamichan Campus of Cowichan Secondary – 2515 Beverly Street
Crofton Elementary School – 8017 York Avenue
École Mount Prevost Elementary – 6177 Somenos Road
Maple Bay Elementary School – 1500 Donnay Drive
North Cowichan Municipal Hall – 7030 Trans Canada Highway
