The two advanced voting opportunities are in the books ahead of the amalgamation referendum on Saturday.

In Duncan, 333 people showed up at the advanced voting places, with 115 voters exercising their democratic right through the mobile voting opportunities.

In North Cowichan, 871 people used the advanced voting opportunities ahead of the amalgamation referendum.

Polls are open in both communities from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The official count will be released after the voting places close. Locations: