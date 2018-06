You may soon be able to purchase shares in Tilray.

The Nanaimo based company has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision for a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class 2 common stock in the United States.

The listing would be on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TLRY.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

Tilray does not intend to list on any stock exchange in Canada.