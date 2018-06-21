It’s taken a little more than one day for the Coastal Fire Centre to see nine lightning-caused blazes, the same number experienced in the entire 2017 fire season.

Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson says three fires are burning near Mount Washington.

Provincewide, 115 fires have sparked as a result of lightning strikes and hot, dry conditions in the last day and a half.

MacPherson is asking residents to report columns of smoke or any signs of a wildfire to the Coastal Fire Centre by calling 250-951-4222.

Last fire season, there were 137 human-caused wildfires and just nine sparked by lightning.