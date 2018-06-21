The Liberals have taken some baby steps but missed a major opportunity to address the needs of coastal communities and the thousands of abandoned vessels that litter our coasts.

That’s according to Nanaimo Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson, who put up one last attempt to close loopholes in the legislation, in the House of Commons……

Malcolmson says it’s disappointing that the bill doesn’t apply to vessels the Federal government itself has abandoned.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the bill is now moving through the Senate……

He says conversations are already underway with the provinces and territories to make sure there’s proper identification on pleasure craft so that owners can be made accountable.