Amalgamation open houses this week are a chance to learn more prior to the referendum, June 23rd.

It’s general voting day tomorrow (Sat, June 23rd) for residents of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

There are 22,756 eligible electors in the Municipality and 3,829 on the elector’s list for Duncan.

Mary Beth MacKenzie, the chief elections officer with North Cowichan says the ballots will be counted by hand because, in this case, it shouldn’t take long…..

She says the results should be in by 9:30….

The results for Duncan will be posted online, on the City’s website once all the ballots have been counted.

Residents of Duncan can vote at the Duncan Fire Hall – 468 Duncan Street, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Residents of North Cowichan can cast ballots at:

Chemainus Seniors Drop-In Centre – 9824 Willow Street

Quamichan Campus of Cowichan Secondary – 2515 Beverly Street

Crofton Elementary School – 8017 York Avenue

Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary – 6177 Somenos Road

Maple Bay Elementary School – 1500 Donnay Drive

North Cowichan Municipal Hall – 7030 Trans Canada Highway

All voting places are open from 8 am to 8 pm.