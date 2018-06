Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday when his car was found running with his personal belongings inside near Menzies and Lake Cowichan Roads.

The search for Ben Kilmer, now into its fifth week, continues.

Anyone interested in helping search for the 41-year-old Cobble Hill man is invited to come to the Skutz Falls parking lot Saturday and Sunday.

Teams leave at 10 a.m. to search the area in the hopes of finding Kilmer.