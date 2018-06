Queen Margaret School is in the middle of a scholastic dynasty.

For the fourth year in a row, a grade six student from the Duncan school has won first place in the Canadian Scholastic Achievement League Scholastic Challenge.

Kieran Denny’s win is the school’s sixth title in the last eight years.

The contest takes the form of one hundred multiple choice questions in six categories.

