BC Ferries had planned on adding a major vessel to the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay schedule beginning this weekend to address expected summer weekend increases in traffic.

However, Deborah Marshall says a planned repair to a propeller hub on the Coastal Inspiration won’t be done and that means the vessel will be delayed and won’t be returning to service until at least next Saturday…..

Marshall says reservations for those sailings have been canceled.

For those traveling, without a reservation this Sunday from the Departure Bay terminal, there will likely be delays.

Marshall says options include traveling on the Duke Point – Tsawwassen run instead where extra services have been added early in the morning, consider traveling as a foot passenger, or taking the Swartz Bay ferry instead.