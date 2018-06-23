On Vancouver Island, roughly one in four children are living in poverty.

Campaign 2000, a national anti-poverty group has broken down the child poverty rates in each of the federal ridings.

In the Cowichan Valley, the poverty rate is around the 20 per cent mark. That means about 4,230, children are living in poverty.

That compares to Nanaimo where 4,610 children or 22 per cent are living in poverty and Courtenay-Alberni where the poverty rate for children is just about 24 per cent.

In Victoria, it’s around 19 per cent.

Across the country, the riding with the highest poverty rate was Churchill, Manitoba, where the rate was 64 per cent.

The lowest poverty rates for children, of between 4 and 6 per cent, were scattered throughout Quebec.