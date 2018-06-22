Shawnigan Lake RCMP executed a search warrant in the 48 hundred block of Goldstream Heights Drive, where they discovered a 15 hundred plant grow operation.

A 37-year-old man was arrested.

Through the investigation, a second residence on the property was searched on the property, where more bud, score sheets and money was seized.

After obtaining a third search warrant, an additional 477 plants were discovered.

A man and women were arrested without incident at the Goldstream Heights Drive property.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, three people were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

(kc_june22-18)