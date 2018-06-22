A 36-year-old Duncan man is facing a number of charges following two incidents in the Cowichan Commons area.

The man walked into the Best Buy, grabbed an item, and ran out of the store, threatening staff and wielding an axe.

A few hours later, he stole an item or items from Canadian Tire.

He’s facing charges of Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft.

If you witness an incident or crime, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Other ways of reporting a crime:

Crimestoppers website: cowichancrimestoppers.com

Text a tip: type COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637