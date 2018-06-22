The federal government has announced more than 167 million dollars in funding to support the recovery of one of B.C’s most iconic species.

The announcement laid out some key measures the Trudeau government is implementing, including reducing the amount of Chinook salmon that can be removed by 25 to 35 per cent.

The mighty resident killer whales are starving because of a paltry supply of salmon and while the measures are positive, Georgia Strait Alliance Executive Director Christianne Wilhelmson says time is running out to save the orcas.

The feds are also working with B.C. Ferries to establish a noise management plan, to reduce underwater noise impacts on the iconic resident killer whales.

The Liberals are putting measures in place, but they will be implemented over the long-term and Wilhelmson says action needs to be taken now, or these magnificent mammals may disappear.

Other measures include mandatory fishing closures in areas where the residents forage for food and new legislation that all boats must stay at least two hundred metres from the orcas, effective July 11.

The announcement also supports North Atlantic Right Whales, and St. Lawrence Estuary Belugas.