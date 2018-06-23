The more than 1,500 Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games volunteers are going to get their swag soon.

Volunteer Accreditation Day goes on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Duncan Elementary School.

Volunteers will pick up their accreditation badge and t-shirt, schedule their shifts during the games, meet members of their team and other volunteers and ask any questions they may have in the lead-up to the games.

The Duncan Rotary Club is offering a pancake and sausage breakfast to registered volunteers.

The original volunteer goal has changed, as many of those who are helping out with the games are going to work more than one shift, meaning the volunteering target is now between 25 and 26 hundred.

