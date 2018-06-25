Shawnigan Lake RCMP has set their sights on priority offenders and recently picked up two men that were both known offenders in the community.

The first was picked up back on the 13th after he was spotted behind the Salvation Army in Mill Bay with a stolen and unlicensed motorbike.

The suspect, who police describe as a property offender, was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The second incident happened just off Renfrew Road back on the 16th when a suspect, described as a known drug trafficker, was driving while talking on a cell phone.

A search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing several cell phones, score sheets, drugs believed to be Cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine, and Methamphetamine.

The suspect was also wanted in Alberta on warrants.