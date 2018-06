While eating breakfast, the pair saw on Facebook that someone local had won the Maxmillion. Blokhuizen said, ‘Good for them,’ but Briggs decided to check the numbers and to her surprise, she discovered she was holding the winning ticket.

A Ladysmith couple is the latest to enjoy some financial freedom after winning some lottery money.

Bill Blokhuizen and Jerri Briggs won 500,000 dollars in the June 8th Lotto Max draw.

The pair say they will deposit the cheque in the bank before making any big purchases or decisions.

The ticket was purchased at the Chuckwagon Market in Ladysmith.