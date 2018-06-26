The Maple Bay Marina is in good company.

The Marina has managed to snag the five-anchor Clean Marine BC rating from the Georgia Strait Alliance.

It’s the only private marina to do that besides the Vancouver Yacht Club.

David Messier, president, and GM of the Maple Bay Marina says they’ve tried to snag the top prize that recognizes environmental best practices for a couple of years and now the work has paid off…..

Messier says the improvements mean that everyone who lives and visits the Marina has a good experience….

He says kudos should also go to the Municipality of North Cowichan and the Maple Bay Community Association who are partners in the pump out system.