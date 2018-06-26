The planets, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn are putting on a show for us.
Gregory Arkos, with the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy at Vancouver Island University says tomorrow night (Wed) will be the best night to get a good look at Saturn….
He says binoculars might work, too, to get a good look at the planet.
He says Venus is very bright in the western sky, especially at sunset.
And, Mars is getting closer too, he says, there’s a dust storm underway right now, but if that clears up you should be able to see polar ice caps and the like with binoculars in the southeast sky.
It will be brilliant red.
And, Jupiter and its moons are visible in the southwest sky.