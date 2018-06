The province has confirmed both domestic and international organized crime were laundering money in B.C. casinos.

That’s following a report,┬ádone by Peter German, a 31-year member of the RCMP, a lawyer, and Q.C., who has a doctorate in law….

He explains what was happening ……

The money came from the sales of illicit drugs and contributed to our unaffordable housing market.

The report makes 48 recommendations, including establishing a regulator as an independent Crown Corporation.