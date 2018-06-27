Heading into the long weekend, the ferry terminals are expected to be busy starting tomorrow (Thurs).

BC Ferries, Deborah Marshall says Friday and Saturday morning will also be busy, especially at Horseshoe Bay but Tsawwassen will be busy as well.

Marshall says there were plans to add a third major vessel to the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route last weekend, however, repairs to the Coastal Inspiration are taking longer than originally anticipated…..

Marshall says the long-term parking facilities also tend to fill up on the long weekends, so it might be a good idea to take transit to the terminal or have someone drop you off if you are planning to be a foot passenger.