The community consultation is completed as the Cowichan Housing Association and Social Planning Cowichan try to hammer out an Attainable Housing Strategy.

The public consultation took the form of five ‘community dialogue events’ and CHA Chair Chris Hall says this process was key in understanding the needs of Cowichan Valley residents.

The consultation period was also meant to pinpoint gaps, needs and measures as part of the development of a housing strategy.

These meetings came to Mill Bay, Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan and Hall identifies the types of housing issues in Lake Cowichan.