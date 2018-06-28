The B.C. Forest Discovery Centre is celebrating Canada’s birthday by throwing a three-day party.

Starting at 10 am Saturday, people will be celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday with train rides, crafts, a barbeque, a scavenger hunt, and an appearance from Cowichan Pipes and Drums.

The party runs from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday.

Admission is five dollars.

Other Canada Day celebrations:

Chemainus – Waterwheel Park from 11 am to 3 pm

Ladysmith – Transfer Beach from 1 pm to 5 pm

Shawnigan Lake – celebrations start with pancake breakfast at the Malahat legion from 8:30 am to 11 am

