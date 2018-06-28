Just in time for the Canada Day long weekend, there’s a new life-jacket loaner station at Fuller Lake Park in Chemainus.

These life-jackets are free and aimed at increasing water safety and awareness when frequenting beach areas throughout the Municipality of North Cowichan.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, children from one to four years old and men between 15 and 44 are at the greatest risk of drowning.

The municipality reminds the public to return these life-jackets to the loaner station after you’re done using them.

Life-jacket safety tips:

Ensure it’s Canadian-approved

Check the label for the correct size

Connect all straps and zippers

Ensure the life-jacket is comfortably snug