Each year, on average, 21 people are injured in 100 crashes on Vancouver Island on Canada Day.

Starting this Canada Day long weekend, police are stepping up their enforcement of impaired drivers at CounterAttack road checks across the province.

ICBC says every year in B.C., 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving and on Vancouver Island, an average, nine people are killed in impaired-related crashes every year.

ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home whenever summer activities involve alcohol.