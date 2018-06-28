The Sierra Club of BC says the BC government should listen to the 223 international scientists who released a letter to the province regarding the management of BC’s forests.

The scientists, specifically, call for action to protect temperate rainforests along BC’s south coast and Vancouver Island, and inland rainforests on the windward side of the Columbia and Rocky Mountains, all of which, they say, remain at risk with insufficient conservation.

The lead author, Dr. Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist at the Geos Institute in Ashland, Oregon says temperate rainforests are rare and constitute just 2 point 5 per cent of the earth’s forests.

B.C. is home to one-quarter of that total and BC’s inland rainforests are one of only two such areas worldwide.