With the Canada Day long weekend here, the Coastal Fire Centre is reminding the public of the category two open burning prohibitions that are in effect.

There is some confusion about these prohibitions and Fire Information Officer Dorthe Jakobsen says the B.C. Wildfire Service is responsible for crown land and other jurisdictions set their own rules around the use of fireworks and other items included in a category two ban.

Jakobsen explains what all is included in a category two open burning prohibition.

The open burning prohibition doesn’t include campfires, half a metre high, by half a metre wide or cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

Jakobsen has some tips for staying safe in the great outdoors.

So far this season, the Coastal Fire Centre has responded to 69 wildfires, 50 of which were human-caused.

The B.C. Wildfire Service monitors activity on crown land and local jurisdictions have their own rules in place about category two open burning prohibitions.

Category two open burning is banned in North Cowichan and fireworks aren’t permitted in the CVRD, without a permit.

Anyone on ATV’s or other motorized vehicles need to have a spark arrestor installed on their vehicles.

How to report suspicious activity/wildfire:

Call: 1-800-663-5555

Text: *5555