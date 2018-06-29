The population of Duncan is around five thousand, but for three days next month, that number will almost double.

The B.C. Elders Gathering is coming to Duncan and, with elders and their caretakers coming from all corners of this province, more than four thousand people are expected in the community.

Cowichan Tribes is hosting this massive event and Chief William Seymour says many more volunteers are needed to help with the three-day gathering.

Thirty-five hundred elders are expected to come to the Cowichan Valley, where they will share stories, showcase their cultures and make new friends.

Seymour says the gathering will be a cultural smorgasbord.

Seymour says this gathering is great for developing friendships and he joked that some of the elders even use Facebook.

This is the second time Cowichan Tribes has hosted this event and it runs from July 10-12.