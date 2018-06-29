The B.C. government has received the final report on an independent review of professional reliance.

The problem with the professional reliance system became particularly acute with the Shawnigan Lake dirty dirt deal that allowed industry to hire its own engineers to judge individual projects, and that judgment was accepted by the provincial government of the day.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says she’s going to work very hard to see the report’s recommendations adopted.

Major gaps in the professional reliance process contributed to the dumping of contaminated soil at Cobble Hill Holdings in Shawnigan Lake, and the seeping of contaminants into the Shawnigan Lake water supply.

Furstenau says the issue of professional reliance was at the centre of the contaminated soil issue and when the residents association took the issue to B.C. Supreme Court, Justice Robert Sewell took action.

The recommendations in the report include improvements to 28 regulations that deal with natural resource management.

Another key recommendation is the establishment of an independent office that oversees professional reliance and serves as a watchdog when it comes to the process.