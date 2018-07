The BCHL has released its final 2018-19 regular season schedule.

The Cowichan Capitals face the Nanaimo Clippers on September 8 in Nanaimo.

It will be a homecoming for Head Coach Mike Vandekamp, who was the Head Coach of the Clippers for five seasons.

The caps season is also highlighted by three, three-game homestands and two four-game road trips in late October and early January.

