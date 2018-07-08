The findings of a fish processing compliance audit show serious shortcomings in the monitoring and protection of wild BC salmon.

The leader of the BC Green Party Andrew Weaver says the report highlights a shocking level of widespread mismanagement by the former BC Liberal government.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau says protecting salmon is key.

Furstenau says government needs to step it up.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans 2018 salmon outlook finds that of 91 different salmon groupings, only 28 are at or above the amount considered to be a ‘healthy population.’