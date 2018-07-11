The province has formed a 14-member Emerging Economy Task Force.

The task force will analyse economic trends, including technological change and global trends.

Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau says it’s important to have policies in place that can help this economic transition be as seamless as possible.

Furstenau says information is key to moving through this economic transformation.

The task force is made up of industry and business experts, along with academics.

The launch of this task force was one of the Greens platform commitments and part of the confidence and supply agreement between the Greens and New Democrats.

