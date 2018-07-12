July is the driest month of the year here on the coast and with a high-pressure system sitting in the Pacific, we may not get any more rain until August.

The system is larger than BC and Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan says thunderstorms are our best shot at precipitation.

Castellan says this month could come in well below the July average for rainfall.

Temperatures on the coast will range from the mid to high 20’s for the foreseeable future.

Castellan says the hot, dry conditions will continue into August, historically the second driest month of the year.

On average, the Cowichan Valley sees a little more than 23 millimetres of precipitation in July and thus far, less than two millimetres has fallen.