With most parts of coastal BC dry as a bone these days, the Coastal Fire Centre is advising the public to be extra careful while out in the wilderness.

With a high-pressure system lurking in the Pacific Ocean, conditions are going to get drier and drier as the summer continues and Fire Information Officer Dorthe Jacobsen says people need to be vigilant when dealing with campfires.

With Environment Canada forecasting, at best, trace precipitation for the rest of July, Jacobsen has some tips for staying ‘campfire safe.’

Thus far this fire season, crews have responded to 25 lightning-caused fires and 59 human-caused fires, both higher than the ten-year average.

In related news, the province has deployed 55 BC firefighters to Ontario and Quebec, including 29 from the Coastal Fire Centre.