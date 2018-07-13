Free-flowing potable water, three more porta-potties, and even hand sanitizer will be made available to those occupying Nanaimo’s tent city.

Nanaimo City Council believes tent city is an illegal trespass and has sent an appeal to the provincial health officer.

Mayor Bill McKay says compliance with this public health order is non-negotiable.

McKay explains what can happen if this order isn’t followed.

The city is headed to court next week to present its case for an injunction to evict tent city occupants.