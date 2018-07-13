The B.C. Real Estate Association is reporting that throughout most of the province, there was a major decrease in home sales in June, as compared to the numbers at the same time last year.

The exceptions were on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, as the Deputy Chief Economist with the provincial real estate association says those two regions are actually seller’s markets right now.

Brendon Ogmundson says the Vancouver Island real estate market is flatlining.

The average price of a home on the island is $473,000 dollars, compared to the average residential price of $716,000 dollars elsewhere in the province.