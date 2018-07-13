We are in the midst of a major heatwave and people are advised to limit the time they spend in the sun.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures ranging from 27 to 30 degrees on the coast over the next week and Manager of the Canadian Cancer Society on Vancouver Island says the sun is strongest between 11 am and 3 pm.

Jan Buehler says it’s important to find shade and make sure all exposed skin is covered with sunscreen.

Buehler has some tips for protecting yourself from the sun.

Many people don’t know this, but it’s also important to re-apply sunscreen every two or three hours.