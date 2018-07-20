The B.C. Coroners Service hasn’t made a decision on what to do about Nanaimo’s tent city.

However, the B.C. Coroners Service has given the city permission to enforce a provincial order, stating that every tent needs to be at least three metres from any other tent, along with the removal of tarps and other flammable material.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay says the campers need to follow the fire regulation order.

The next court date hasn’t been scheduled, but the date is expected to be in the next two weeks.

McKay says the campers will likely stay put until a court decision is made.