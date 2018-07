The Junior B Lacrosse finals start tonight. The Cowichan Thunder will play a three-game series against Westshore. Tonight’s action is at the Kerry Park Arena beginning at 8. Game two goes Thursday at the Q Centre in Langford. If a third game is necessary it will be played next Sunday. The Thunder have 13 wins, two ties, and one loss while the Bears have 7 wins, four ties, and 5 losses.