From the Facebook page of the Cuban Baseball Journey

The Cuban ballplayers, who have been visiting the Cowichan Valley will be playing the Harbour Cats in Victoria tonight (Mon).

The game starts, in Victoria at the Royal Athletic Park at 6:35.

There are tickets available from the local group hosting the Union de Reyes Cuban team that will get you a reserved seat behind the team’s dugout for 20 bucks. But you have to get those before 3 o’clock today (Mon) from the organizers.

To get a ticket before the 3 o’clock deadline, call 250-709-7524, 250-709-7534 or send a message through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cuban-Baseball-Journey-Union-De-Reyes-Tour-2017-2018-123935968219219/

You can get a ticket at the game too, but it may not be behind the Cubans.

The team has the day off tomorrow (Tues) and then they’ll be playing the Chemainus Brewers Wednesday evening to wrap up their visit here. That game will be at Evans Park.