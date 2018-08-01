A midterm report on the feasibility of creating a downtown business corridor association is complete and three major issues came out of the report.

Those issues centered around social, safety, and cleanliness issues and Manager of Community Futures Cowichan Cathy Robertson says safety concerns have been particularly bad for business.

This association would consist of businesses located along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The idea of this association was sparked after Community Futures reps met with members of the Duncan Downtown Business Improvement Association.

Robertson says three major issues came out of the report.

Robertson says the purpose of this association would be to determine if businesses, owners, and operators have an interest in forming a business association, in an attempt to promote collaboration and efficiency.

You can participate in a ‘customer perception survey’ on Facebook at the end of this week.