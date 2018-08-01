The province is expanding support to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in B.C.

One point 5 million dollars will help the organization expand it’s campaign so more people become familiar with the signs of a stroke.

CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation for B.C. – Yukon, Adrienne Bakker says since the FAST campaign began in 2015 people are more aware of the signs of a stroke….

The FAST acronym is supposed to help people recognize the signs of a stroke, those are facial drooping, arms – that is trouble them both up, and slurred speech.

If those signs are present, it’s Time to call 9-1-1.