Staff at the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment will continue to provide service to residents in the South Cowichan.

Chief Superintendent Sean Sullivan, the RCMP’s commander in the Island District adds that plans are in place to renovate the existing Shawnigan Lake detachment, so 24/7 policing services can continue being offered to the public.

The idea of amalgamating the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment with the one in Shawnigan Lake was floated, but significant public concern was raised about how delayed the response time would be if all policing service came from North Cowichan/Duncan.

There is no timeline as to when the renovations will be made to the Shawnigan Lake detachment.