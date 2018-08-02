On Vancouver Island, on average, one person is killed and 100 are injured in 140 crashes involving driver fatigue every year.

ICBC’s message this long weekend is to watch for the warning signs of drowsy driving.

Caroline Robinson says for some people rolling down a window, turning up the air conditioning and the radio might work, but for others, that won’t be enough…..

Robinson says driving while fatigued is an impairment that can be just as deadly as any other.

It slows reaction time, decreases awareness and impairs judgment.