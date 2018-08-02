The Trans-Canada Trail spans more than three thousand kilometres in BC alone, and a CVRD project will increase that distance.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is connecting Ladysmith to Saltair and Chemainus by adding four point three kilometres to the Cowichan Valley Trail.

This stretch is the latest addition to the 120 kilometre trail that runs from Ladysmith to Lake Cowichan, down through Shawnigan Lake and into the capital region.

The CVRD’s Manager of Parks and Trails Brian Farquhar says the trail will be used by cyclists, pedestrians, and on leash dogs.

Farquhar says this will be a multi-use trail.

Bylaws don’t allow dogs to be off-leash, but Farquhar says dog owners are more than welcome to bring their dogs to use the trail, as long as they’re on-leash.

TimberWest Forest Corporation provided two hundred thousand dollars in funding to a number of projects, including the Saltair Rail with Trail.