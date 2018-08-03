Two local Nanaimo groups are holding, what they are calling, a community clean-up on Sunday.

The Soldiers of Odin and Action Against Discontent City say they will be cleaning up needles and picking up garbage around the tent city in Nanaimo.

Kevin Donaghy, one of the organizers of tent city and an anti-poverty advocate, says the group is inherently violent and has a scary mandate…..

According to Wikipedia, the Soldiers of Odin is an anti-immigrant vigilante group founded Finland in 2015 but it also has links to racism, white supremacy and neo-nazism, although the organization in Canada and Nanaimo deny those allegations.

RCMP Corporal Tammy Douglas says Nanaimo RCMP will be monitoring the march.

It expected to take place around one o’clock Sunday.