The province’s highest form of recognition is the Order of British Columbia.

Fourteen new recipients will be added to the list of those to be appointed the Order.

They include four Island residents, one from Victoria, one from Denman Island, one from Sooke and Tracey Herbert of Brentwood Bay.

Herbert has served in the public service for more than 30 years in the areas of health education, employment, community development and strategic planning and for the past 16 years, she has been instrumental in First Nations language preservation and revitalization in B.C.

Herbert says she’s done some research on former Order of B.C. recipients and she’s humbled to be in their company…

This year, 203 British Columbians were nominated for the order.