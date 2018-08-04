July 2018 will live on in infamy for years to come, as less than one millimetre of precipitation fell in the Cowichan Valley.

A massive high-pressure system lurking off the coast of Oregon was responsible for the lack of wet weather in coastal BC, as no rain has been reported since July 9.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan says the system provided, in essence, a weather shield.

In the two North Cowichan weather stations, 0.9 millimetres fell in July, the normal amount of precipitation is 23.3 millimetres.

As for the heat, in the City of Nanaimo, July was the third hottest on record, as the average temperatures were 20.3 degrees, more than two degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Castellan says another blast of hot weather is expected to start this weekend.

The weather station in downtown Victoria didn’t record one drop of precipitation in the entire month and was 1.4 degrees higher than the seasonal average.