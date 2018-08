The Cowichan Valley is very busy this weekend because it’s Sunfest weekend at Laketown Ranch.

Holly Dias, the Marketing and PR manager for Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch says there have been some improvements for those camping on site.

Parking at the site is full and Dias recommends using a shuttle to get to the event.

One runs in a continuous loop from the Island Savings Centre to Laketown Ranch and back and another runs from Lake Cowichan.