More than 45,000 B.C. drivers have logged on to a survey to check their driving knowledge through ICBC’s Drive Smart Refresher Test.

ICBC says the results show that we could use some improvement.

The insurance giant says if the refresher test was treated like the knowledge test which requires a minimum score of 80 per cent to obtain a learner’s licence, more than 40 per cent of those who have taken the test would have failed.

Based on the completed tests, drivers had the most difficulty with what to do around emergency vehicles, minimum following distances, and the meaning of road signs.

