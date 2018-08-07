Two groups are partnering to develop a new attainable housing strategy in the Cowichan Valley.

The last strategy was created back in 2010 and the statistics aren’t an accurate representation of what’s going on in both the rental and ownership markets.

Terri Mattin with the Cowichan Housing Association says the CHA and Social Planning Cowichan are developing this plan by using information from many sources.

As part of the process, five community consultations were held in Mill Bay, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Chemainus, and Ladysmith and now the idea is to take the data, transform it, and present it back to the public.

Mattin says using other communities for input would be invaluable.

Mattin says in the ownership market there isn’t that much available under four hundred thousand dollars.

Mattin says there is a lot of pressure on the affordable housing rental market.

The report will be presented back to the public in late-September.