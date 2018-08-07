The Regional District of Nanaimo is asking people to stay away from the Nanaimo Lakes Wildfire area.

Officials say it is not safe to be in the area because the BC Wildfire Service needs access and space to fight the fire.

The wildfire, believed to be human-caused, prompted the District to issue an evacuation order for the campground at Barsby Lake and to issue an evacuation alert for 77 other households in the area.

Chair of the RDN, Bill Veenhof says residents should be ready to go with little notice…..

Nanaimo Lakes Road is closed at the South Forks intersection and people are being asked not to try to access the area through the back roads.

The District says impeding operations in a fire zone could result in charges being laid.